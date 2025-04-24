Tariff and customs turmoil may pose the next big freight fraud risk

The unleashing of tariffs on a vast array of U.S. imports has raised the risk of customs fraud among all segments of the freight transportation supply chain, according to a fraud and compliance expert.

Kirti Reddy, a partner with the law firm Quarles & Brady and a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the speed and size of the new taxes on America’s trading partners will likely generate a higher number of cases prosecuted under the False Claims Act.

“Any time there are trade disruptions, the fraudsters may prey on the vulnerabilities of the rapid change and take advantage of the situation,” Reddy told FreightWaves in an interview.

“Especially with the tariffs being so steep, companies and individuals might be inclined to figure out how they’re going to meet their costs by reporting something lower than what’s actually there. With such rapid change, entities might believe customs, at least initially, is going to have a difficult time keeping up.”



