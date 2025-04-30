20 company reactions — good and bad — to Trump’s tariff war

As the U.S. tariff war escalates under the Trump administration, companies across industries are scrambling to adapt, with some seeing opportunity and others bracing for impact.

From automakers pausing production to tech giants reshuffling supply chains, the ripple effects of new trade policies are reshaping business strategies, investor expectations and global relationships.

Here’s a sector-by-sector breakdown of how major players are reacting to the mounting pressure of tariffs and retaliatory trade measures.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Automotive and transportation

Note: As of Tuesday, ​President Donald Trump signed executive orders easing certain automotive tariffs by preventing overlapping duties on imported vehicles and offering temporary rebates on auto parts to support U.S. manufacturers.