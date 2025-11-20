Air cargo faces $1Bn overhaul to comply with new CBP rule

WASHINGTON — A new cargo screening requirement by the Trump administration marks a major – and costly – shift for global air logistics by forcing a much higher level of transparency on carriers, shippers, and marketplaces worldwide.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) interim final rule (IFR), effective immediately when published in the Federal Register on Friday, is a response to evolving terrorist tactics, according to CBP.

The Enhanced Air Cargo Advance Screening (ACAS) IFR targets vulnerabilities in high-volume, anonymous e-commerce shipments, with compliance estimated by CBP to cost the industry between $877 million and $1.04 billion.

Every major player in the global air logistics pipeline – including Amazon Air (NASDAQ: AMZN), UPS (NYSE: UPS), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX), as well as major freight forwarders like C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) and Kuehne+Nagel (SWX: KNIN) – is required by the rule to reprogram their technology platforms to collect and transmit new sets of data or face penalties.