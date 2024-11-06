European officials probe attempted air shipments of incendiary devices

This story originally appeared on AirlineGeeks.com.

Two incendiary devices bound for delivery by DHL from Europe to North America were discovered this summer, prompting Western officials to investigate their origin.

A Wall Street Journal report broke the news Monday that the devices caught fire at DHL’s logistics hubs in Leipzig, Germany, and Birmingham, England, in July. The report stated that investigators in Europe have determined the electric massagers implanted with a flammable substance were part of a larger Russian sabotage operation.

“Security officials say the electric massagers, sent to the U.K. from Lithuania, appear to have been a test run to figure out how to get such incendiary devices aboard planes bound for North America,” the report stated.



