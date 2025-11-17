FedEx network restructure boosts agility amid shifting trade landscape

FedEx’s broad organizational and network redesign the past two years increased the integrated logistics provider’s adaptability, which is paying dividends by delivering added customer value in the face of shifting trade, regulatory and structural industry changes, top executives said.

Another theme that emerged from an in-person event for Wall Street analysts in New York last week is management’s focus on high-quality B2B business as the primary driver of revenue growth.

As the largest customs broker in the United States, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has been able to ramp up service for an influx of e-commerce customers looking help paying customs duties and formally filing entries after the Trump administration’s rapid cancellation this year of duty-free treatment for low-value B2C parcel shipments, CEO Raj Subramaniam said at the Baird Industrial Conference last week.

FedEx is also moving quickly to leverage its vast shipping data to deploy applications that simplify cross-border trade execution, as companies rethink production footprints and supply chain patterns. Towards that end, the company is using its voluminous historical trade data and generative artificial intelligence to predict classification codes.