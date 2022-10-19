SONAR Demo | SONAR Login | Customer Support
Layoffs and BankruptciesNewsTrucking

AtoB lays off 30% of employees after massive funding round

Trucking payments platform said layoffs related to ‘external economic headwinds’

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyWednesday, October 19, 2022
1 minute read
AtoB officials said the layoffs were “in response to external economic headwinds and a broader restructuring” the company has undertaken. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Just months after raising $155 million in a Series B funding round, San Francisco-based AtoB has laid off 30% of its employees.

“Today, we had to make the difficult decision to let a group of AtoB employees go in response to external economic headwinds and a broader restructuring we’ve undertaken to ensure the company delivers for our customers,” AtoB spokeswoman Elizabeth Ashford told SFGATE in a statement Tuesday. “The team members we said goodbye to today all made incredible contributions to the company, and their hard work has been instrumental to AtoB’s growth.”

Before the layoffs, AtoB had a reported 107 employees.

AtoB was founded in 2020 by Vignan Velivela, Harshita Arora and Tushar Misra. The company’s payments platform provides a suite of tools for the trucking industry, including no-fee fleet cards, instant direct-deposit payroll and access to bank accounts and savings tools.

In August, AtoB raised $155 million in a Series B round led by Elad Gil and General Catalyst. The Series B round brought AtoB’s total debt and equity raise to $230 million.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Mexico mulls ending daylight saving time, potentially affecting cross-border trade

Tags
Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyWednesday, October 19, 2022
1 minute read

One Comment

  1. Making additional income consistently from home more than $26k surely with the asset of the utilization of doing smooth reproduction and glue like on-line interest. I really have gotten $18636 from this perfect home revenue Everyone can now makes additional money online with out issue

    with the asset of the utilization of——>>>> http://salaryapp1.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com