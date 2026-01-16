Aurora, McLeod deliver industry’s first driverless trucking link to TMS platform

Aurora Innovation and McLeod Software announced Thursday that their planned Transportation Management System (TMS) integration is ahead of schedule and now available.

Through an API connection, the integration unlocks autonomous trucking capacity for carriers nationwide. It enables seamless tendering, dispatching and tracking of autonomous trucks.

Aurora notes that this is the industry’s first connection between autonomous trucks and a TMS. The partnership was announced in August. McLeod Software has more than 1,200 customers using its TMS platform.

The integration was delivered ahead of schedule due to high demand from McLeod’s customer base seeking access to driverless trucks. Eligible McLeod customers with an Aurora Driver subscription can now book and manage autonomous truck capacity directly within their existing TMS workflows.