Aurora, McLeod deliver industry’s first driverless trucking link to TMS platform

Aurora Innovation and McLeod Software announced Thursday that their planned Transportation Management System (TMS) integration is ahead of schedule and now available.
Through an API connection, the integration unlocks autonomous trucking capacity for carriers nationwide. It enables seamless tendering, dispatching and tracking of autonomous trucks.
Aurora notes that this is the industry’s first connection between autonomous trucks and a TMS. The partnership was announced in August. McLeod Software has more than 1,200 customers using its TMS platform.
The integration was delivered ahead of schedule due to high demand from McLeod’s customer base seeking access to driverless trucks. Eligible McLeod customers with an Aurora Driver subscription can now book and manage autonomous truck capacity directly within their existing TMS workflows.
Russell Transport, a longtime McLeod customer, is already utilizing the feature to tender autonomous loads. “The ability to tender autonomous loads through our existing McLeod dashboard has been a meaningful operational improvement,” said Rami Abdeljaber, executive vice president and chief operations officer at Russell Transport. “We are seeing efficiency gains without disrupting our operations.”
“In a market that demands constant innovation, we are proud to be the first TMS to put the power of autonomous trucking directly into the hands of our customers,” said Tom McLeod, founder and chief executive officer of McLeod Software.
Ossa Fisher, president of Aurora, said the integration transforms driverless trucking into a practical service. “By embedding the Aurora Driver directly into the McLeod ecosystem, we are enabling carriers to easily adopt driverless trucks and immediately start optimizing their networks.”
Tom McLeod will discuss the integration’s strategic implications at the upcoming BGSA Supply Chain Conference.