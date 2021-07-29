Avoiding the money pit ー #WithSONAR

On today’s episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor dive into how SONAR can identify the areas of your truckload network that are most at risk of service failures and where you’re overpaying for freight.

They also react to results from the Olympic Games so far and talk about their expectations for the rest of 2021 in the freight markets.



You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.