Behind the scenes at F3

The production

FWTV team

Setting the stage — When F3 got converted from an in-person event to a virtual one, the clock started ticking on how to translate a citywide festival of freight into a true virtual experience. This wasn’t the first time we’d been in this position. Back in May of ’20, we had to do the same with our FreightWaves LIVE spring event. Over 20 virtual events later and our team has become seasoned pros at the art of virtual eventing.

The first thing we learned is that a virtual event experience will not be the same as an in-person event. This seems obvious, but I know a lot of event planners have stressed about that. In reality, the two experiences are very different, so approach them that way. — FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller



The ask — With over 60 speakers and sessions amounting to over 24 hours of original content, the FWTV team took to the trenches to hammer down and deliver. I caught up with FreightWaves Executive Publisher Kevin Hill to hear about the logistics.

What kind of thought goes into the agenda?



Hill: It’s all about the future of freight, so our agenda is focused on the chaos of the supply chain today and what technologies are best positioned to capitalize on this disruption.

How do you elevate the virtual experience?

Hill: By packing in as much live content as possible from our TV studios here in Chattanooga.

What tech do you think will have the most impact in ’22?

Hill: It’s all about finding capacity at the right rates. So all the tech built around sourcing capacity and pricing lanes will bring the heat in 2022.

Something borrowed, something blue

Grace Sharkey

Going blue for St. Christopher — A few weeks ago on FreightWavesTV, FreightWaves NOW host Kaylee Nix announced that she’d be dying her hair blue if the F3 community could raise $5,000 for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. The story didn’t dye (nyuck nyuck) on the vine there though. Since that time, Michael Vincent has offered up a blue mohawk if the fund reaches $10,000, and CarrierDirect’s Ryan Schreiber has graciously offered to turn his red beard blue if we hit $15,000.

Want to help the fund and donate? — You can right here. One person who didn’t need any encouragement is our own Grace Sharkey, who jumped the gun and already hit her locks with two shades of azure. I asked Nix if we’ll be seeing her tomorrow with a bright new do and what she does to get ready for an event of this magnitude.

How do you prepare for an event like F3?



Nix: Reviewing the speaker list and picking out three or four people you really want to hear from so you can pick out specific points that matter most from their conversation.

Who are you most looking forward to talking to or hearing from?

Nix: Most excited to hear about Embark Trucks. I’ve been invested in following Alex Rodrigues and his founder story with the journey to becoming such a young billionaire.

Is the hair turning blue?



Nix: You’ll have to watch day 3 of F3 to find out!

Playing through pain

A hobbled Dude

Dude, what happened? — On Tuesday, my co-host “The Dude” Michael Vincent showed up to set with a busted wheel. Did he let that keep him from holding down the WTT desk? Of course not. But how did the injury occur, and was it really caused by a figure-four leg lock that I applied to him? I asked him:

How’d you break the ankle?

Dude: Pre-show calisthenics. It’s important for me to make sure the audience gets the full DUDENESS. So, I like to get pumped up prior to the show.

Does pain enhance your performance?

Dude: No, but the threat of pain will certainly get my attention quickly. I have a motto: No pain, no pain.

Would you consider replacing your legs with robot legs?

Dude: Only if they had the ability to make me taller or shorter at will. A range of like 14 inches would be cool.

Drop on in

Left to right: Load Flex founders Micah Osborne and Will Jones; FreightPay co-founder Joe Magee

Friends and neighbors — Even though the event is virtual, we’ve still had a number of guests drop by to say hello and see how the sausage is made. The guys at Load Flex got to take a spin behind the WTT desk before their appearance on the show, while FreightPay co-founder Joe Magee got to feel the weight and grandeur of the WTT championship belt. FreightPay is a just-launched payment platform for forwarders and 3PLs.

Brandon Brotsky and Joe Magee

I asked Magee a few questions about his trip to the Scenic City as well as the Port of Los Angeles.

How’re you liking Chattanooga?

Magee: Love it! Great food and bars. The mountains are beautiful.

Think it’s a good place to invest?

Magee: Definitely. Good infrastructure, walkability, and growth around you here with companies like Steam rapidly expanding and investing in Chattanooga.

What was your takeaway from your visit to the Port of Los Angeles?

Magee: You could feel the chaos and you could feel the tension. Things were moving but there is just so much volume there.

WTT the week

Four shows — This week WTT is coming at you Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from F3 as well as on Friday at our regularly scheduled time. There’s still a full day of F3: Virtual Experience action coming up Thursday. Register and watch for free here.



Catch new shows live at noon ET Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on FreightWavesTV, FreightWaves LinkedIn and Facebook, or on demand by looking up WHAT THE TRUCK?!? on your favorite podcast player.

Tweet @ Dooner

