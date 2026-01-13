Benchmark diesel down 8th straight week

The consecutive week streak of declines in the benchmark retail diesel price is now eight, but market conditions are suggesting it might be a challenge to reach nine.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price declined 1.8 cents/gallon in the price published Tuesday, effective Monday. The latest price is $3.459/g.

It’s the lowest price since the benchmark used for most fuel surcharges was $3.471/g on June 9. The eight-week decline has sliced 40.9 cts/g off the DOE/IEA price since its recent high of $3.868/g on November 17.