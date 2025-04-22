Benchmark diesel price down a second straight week on slide in futures

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail diesel price fell 4.5 cents a gallon to $3.534, with the price released Tuesday morning but with an effective date Monday. It’s the second consecutive decline, coming after three weeks of gains that added 9 cents a gallon to the DOE/EIA price. The two latest declines then sliced 10.5 cents off the price.

For most of April, the futures price of ultra low sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange has been extremely volatile, but it hasn’t broken out with a steady upward or downward trend during that time. After a settlement of $2.322 a gallon on April 2 and just under $2.19 a gallon the next day, a wide trading range of about $2.04 to $2.11 has settled into place.

At about 11:45 a.m. EDT Tuesday, ULSD had risen on the back of surging equity markets to be up about 1.86% to $2.1071 a gallon, an increase of 3.85 cents.



