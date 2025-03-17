Benchmark diesel price drops for a third straight week

For the third week in a row, the benchmark average retail diesel price fell, down 14.8 cents a gallon over that period.

The latest price published by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration is $3.549 a gallon, down 3.3 cents a gallon from the prior week. It’s the lowest price since a $3.503 price published on the final Monday of 2024.

The retail price of diesel is lagging the continuing fall in the futures price of ultra low sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange so it may have room to fall further.



