Benchmark diesel price heads higher; so do world oil markets

Retail diesel prices as measured by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average are starting to react to an overall bullish market in crude oil and petroleum products.

The weekly number, the benchmark used in most fuel surcharges, rose 6.5 cents a gallon Monday to $4.061 a gallon. It’s the largest one-week increase since a big 21-cent increase on Feb. 12.

But even after that rise two months ago, the price stood at $4.109 a gallon. With Monday’s increase, the benchmark still is less than that.

Sentiment and news developments in oil markets have been decidedly bullish in the past week. That sort of market push generally is seen most prominently in the market for Brent or West Texas Intermediate crude. Brent, the world benchmark, settled Monday at $90.38 a barrel, down 87 cents on the day but almost $5 higher than a recent low of $85.43 per barrel on March 22.



