Benchmark diesel price up first time in 3 weeks, futures markets edge higher

For the first time in three weeks, the benchmark price used for most fuel surcharges has risen.

The weekly average retail diesel price published by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration rose 1.8 cents a gallon to $3.567. It comes after three weeks of declines that totaled 14.8 cents a gallon.

The price of diesel in the futures market has been gradually climbing higher but in small increments compared to the volatility that has been a feature of markets for five years, pushed down at first by COVID and then boosted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



