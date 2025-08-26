Benchmark diesel prices move lower for fifth consecutive week

The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges continued its downward drift this week, with the number declining for the fifth consecutive week.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price fell 0.5 cents/gallon Monday, posted Tuesday, to $3.708/g. The total of the five declines is relatively modest, just 10.4 cts/g. That takes the price down to its current level from $3.812/g posted July 21, which at the time had been the highest DOE/EIA price in a little more than a year.

It is just another step in a period of relative oil price stability in the midst of highly volatile markets for equities and other assets. Petroleum has been trading in a fairly tight range for several weeks, with demand soft but not collapsing and the flood of oil from OPEC and non-OPEC countries that has been anticipated not yet showing up in huge numbers.