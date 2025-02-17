Beyond the Wheel. How to Commoditize Your CDL and Driving Experience for Better Opportunity

Truck driving is often seen as a straightforward profession. Spend a few weeks in school. Get your CDL, hit the road, and keep the supply chain moving. But the reality doesn’t always match the expectation. Long hours, stagnant pay and evolving industry chaos leave many drivers questioning whether they chose the right career.

Some entered the industry for the freedom of the open road, only to find themselves bogged down by regulations, terrible employers and poor working conditions. Others signed on expecting financial security, only to realize that paychecks don’t always align with the sacrifices made. Some never intended to stay long term, using trucking as a steppingstone to something greater.

The good news? A CDL isn’t just a license. It’s a commodity. If driving isn’t the end goal or industry changes have made the job less appealing, drivers can pivot, using their practical experience, knowledge and licensing as leverage in various industries. The key is understanding how to commoditize oneself and turn skills, knowledge and experience into something that sets you apart from the other 4 million CDL holders.

The Value of a CDL

A CDL is an asset that opens doors to more than one career path. The problem is that many drivers don’t see themselves as valuable commodities. Instead, they feel trapped in a cycle of long hours, low pay and little appreciation. But just like any professional skill, a CDL’s worth is determined by how you market and apply it.



