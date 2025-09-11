Bill targets trucking standards for hauling livestock

WASHINGTON — Legislation aimed at better protecting livestock trucked over long distances would give the U.S. Department of Transportation partial responsibility for making sure such protections are enforced.

The Humane Transport of Farmed Animals Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., would require DOT, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to monitor truck drivers’ compliance with the Twenty-Eight Hour Law, a USDA regulation that requires animals to be offloaded for food, water, and rest if they have travelled for 28 hours or more.

Titus introduced the same bill in the previous Congress but it died before receiving a vote.

“For far too long, federal regulations requiring humane treatment of transported farm animals have not been enforced,” Titus said in a press release. “The Humane Transport of Farmed Animals Act would stop this lax regulation that has resulted in many animals being injured or succumbing to disease during transport.”