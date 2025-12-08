Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Borderlands: MexicoNewsTrucking

Blockades choke Mexico’s border trade as farmers, truckers escalate unrest

Farmers protesting water-law reforms and truckers decrying highway violence trigger widespread disruptions

Noi Mahoney
·
Farmers and truckers are using tractors and heavy machinery to block key highways and border bridges nationwide, slowing cross-border freight to a crawl. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Farmers and truck drivers across Mexico are staging widespread protests and highway blockades, severely disrupting U.S.–Mexico freight flows at major border crossings and causing billions in economic losses.
  • The protests are driven by farmers' anger over proposed changes to the National Water Law, which they fear will restrict irrigation access, and truck drivers' demands for action against rising highway violence, including cargo theft and extortion.
  • These blockades have led to extensive delays, factory shutdowns due to raw material shortages, and left tens of thousands of truckloads stranded, severely impacting trade and local supply chains, with some manufacturers rerouting shipments.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Farmers and truck drivers across Mexico ramp up protests and highway blockades that have paralyzed major border crossings and disrupted U.S.–Mexico freight flows for more than two weeks, causing extensive delays, factory shutdowns and billions of dollars in halted exports.

Demonstrations — driven primarily by anger over proposed changes to Mexico’s National Water Law and rising highway violence — have intensified in northern states including Chihuahua and Tamaulipas, as well as key commercial corridors connecting to the U.S., according to NMás.

Blockades have also been reported around Mexico City and surrounding highways.

38,000 truckloads stranded at Juárez crossing

The most severe disruption has unfolded at the Ciudad Juárez–El Paso border crossing, where farmers blocked customs facilities for multiple days over the past two weeks — stranding 38,000 truckloads and generating an estimated $1.45 billion in unrealized exports, the Coatzacoalcos Herald reported.

Manuel Sotelo Suárez, a representative for the National Chamber of Freight Transportation in Ciudad Juárez, said the gridlock left Juárez “very close to running out of supplies,” affecting fuel deliveries and essential goods for residents. 

Maquiladora plants reported stoppages due to raw material shortages, with 30,000 workers experiencing technical downtime as production lines were halted. 

Export backlogs are expected to take at least 10 days to clear even after traffic normalizes, and some manufacturers have begun rerouting through Nogales and Nuevo Laredo — adding time and cost to supply chains.

Blockades spread to other major crossings

In recent weeks, Mexican truckers and farmers have also obstructed:

  • Bridge of the Americas, linking El Paso and Ciudad Juárez
  • Mexicali–Calexico commercial crossing
  • Reynosa–Pharr International Bridge, one of the busiest produce and manufacturing gateways
  • Road access into Mexico City and key industrial zones

Truck drivers participating in the blockades say they are protesting rising highway insecurity, including cargo theft, robberies and police extortion. A separate blockade from truck drivers in Nogales affecting cross-border shipments reportedly reached an agreement with authorities on Nov. 27.

Farmers in Tamaulipas threaten renewed closures

In northern Tamaulipas — home to major crossings like Pharr and Matamoros — farmers warned they will resume border and highway blockades starting Monday, if the federal government does not deliver an “immediate and favorable” response to their demands.

They argue the pending reform to Mexico’s National Water Law would centralize control and restrict irrigation access, endangering grain production and the economic stability of thousands of families.

Business groups warn of deepening economic fallout

Mexican business chambers estimate industry losses are rising by the hour. In Chihuahua alone, employer groups reported losses of $25.8 million per hour during the Juárez closures, with maquiladora suppliers seeing up to 20% of purchase orders halted.

What’s driving the unrest?

Water rights crisis

Farmers across at least 20 states say the National Water Law reform threatens access to wells and irrigation rights essential for sorghum, corn and grain production. 

Rising highway violence

Truckers cite escalating robberies, hijackings and extortion on federal highways—problems industry associations have warned are worsening amid growing cargo theft targeting consumer goods, electronics and food shipments. 

Demand for political dialogue

Rural producers are seeking direct talks with lawmakers and the president before any water reform is approved. Many insist that blockades remain “the only mechanism to make their voices heard.”

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com