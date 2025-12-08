Blockades choke Mexico’s border trade as farmers, truckers escalate unrest

Farmers and truck drivers across Mexico ramp up protests and highway blockades that have paralyzed major border crossings and disrupted U.S.–Mexico freight flows for more than two weeks, causing extensive delays, factory shutdowns and billions of dollars in halted exports.

Demonstrations — driven primarily by anger over proposed changes to Mexico’s National Water Law and rising highway violence — have intensified in northern states including Chihuahua and Tamaulipas, as well as key commercial corridors connecting to the U.S., according to NMás.

Blockades have also been reported around Mexico City and surrounding highways.

38,000 truckloads stranded at Juárez crossing

The most severe disruption has unfolded at the Ciudad Juárez–El Paso border crossing, where farmers blocked customs facilities for multiple days over the past two weeks — stranding 38,000 truckloads and generating an estimated $1.45 billion in unrealized exports, the Coatzacoalcos Herald reported.