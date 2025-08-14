BMO’s transportation group, major lender to trucking, may be for sale: report

The transportation group of BMO, one of the largest lenders to the trucking industry, may be up for sale.

According to a Wednesday report from Bloomberg, BMO (NYSE: BMO), the former Bank of Montreal, is “exploring” a sale of the transportation finance business. Bloomberg, quoting “people familiar with the matter,” said the group could bring a sales price of about $1 billion.

If the deal was concluded in the next few months–if there is a deal–it would mark an almost even decade that BMO had the business. It bought the unit from GE Finance in late 2015.