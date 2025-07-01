“Brace!” Endless disruptions mark new path to supply chain resiliency

It’s a disrupted supply chain world, and we’re just living in it. Or are we?
In a world increasingly marked by uncertainty and volatility, supply chain resilience is a critical focus for businesses worldwide. “The New Normal: Building Resilient Supply Chains in a World of Constant Disruptions,” a podcast hosted by Maersk (OTC: AMKBY), took a deep dive into the myriad factors impacting global trade and how shippers can thrive amid these challenges.
Geopolitics has emerged as a central theme influencing supply chains. During the discussion, James Hookham, director of the Global Shippers Forum, underscored how geopolitical tensions and policy shifts significantly contribute to trade disruptions. He advises shippers, exporters, and importers to brace for continued instability.
“The world just seems to be in a different paradigm at the moment,” Hookham said, highlighting that disruptions are not solely political but also driven by climate change, extreme weather events, and labor disputes.
Zera Zheng, global head of business resilience at Maersk, echoed this sentiment, indicating that disruptions are becoming a persistent element of global trade operations. She refers to these challenges as “compound disruptions,” where multiple issues intersect to create complex challenges for businesses.
“We’re moving into a new mindset of compound disruption where there’s just one thing after another,” Zheng said, suggesting that companies need to adapt to an environment where disruptions are continuous and multifaceted.
At the midpoint of 2025, companies face several key challenges. Tariff uncertainties, particularly U.S. tariffs, loom large. Zheng points out the legal ambiguities surrounding tariffs, especially following the U.S. Court of International Trade’s ruling on the IEEPA Emergency Act. “There’s a new twist emerging … creating uncertainties for shippers,” she warned, indicating that these legal fluctuations could have widespread implications for logistics and trade strategies.
Climate risks also constitute a formidable challenge. With forecasts suggesting a hotter and drier year for Europe, Zheng emphasized the need for vigilance concerning natural phenomena like wildfires and hurricanes.
“The overall weather patterns appear quite milder than the past two years, but certain regions still need closer attention.” These environmental disruptions demand that supply chain leaders incorporate climate resilience into their strategic planning.
Against this backdrop of perpetual disruption, the question arises: should businesses adopt a proactive stance or a “wait and see” approach?
Hookham offers a decisive perspective, advocating for proactive measures.
“You’re gonna need more people to help you out here. This is not business as usual,” he said, emphasizing the necessity of readying human resources and strategic plans to address complex, fast-evolving challenges.
Zheng built on this proactive narrative, arguing against complacency.
“Actually, we will not ask or advise our customers just to wait and see,” she said. Instead, she stressed the importance of having timely risk visibility and scenario planning. By analyzing potential scenarios and preparing actionable responses, businesses can not only anticipate risks but also enhance their capacity to respond swiftly and effectively when disruptions manifest themselves.
Data plays a pivotal role in this context. The vast amounts of information available in modern supply chains offer a powerful tool for resilience. Zheng highlighted how historical data on disruptions, such as port recovery times after cyclones, can guide strategic decisions.
“It’s about how you use the data to ask “What does that mean for my cargo, for my timelines, and also for my options,”” she said, underscoring data’s role as a strategic asset in forecasting and mitigating risks.
Digitalization further emerges as a cornerstone of future resilience. Hookham called for a digital overhaul of supply chain processes, moving beyond traditional and disconnected systems.
“The recommendation is that [shippers] evaluate the business case not on a business-as-usual basis, but as a business under crisis,” he said, and urged companies to leverage technology for enhanced real-time insights, interoperability, and security. In a context where disruptions are not abating, digital readiness can empower organizations to remain agile and competitive.
Collaboration between carriers and shippers is an essential strategy emphasized by both experts. Said Hookham, “Carriers are leaning into this business,” indicating a growing willingness within the industry to work together. Such collaboration can facilitate the flow of critical information across the supply chain, enabling all parties to make informed decisions and fostering a collective approach to overcoming disruptions.
