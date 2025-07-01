“Brace!” Endless disruptions mark new path to supply chain resiliency

It’s a disrupted supply chain world, and we’re just living in it. Or are we?

In a world increasingly marked by uncertainty and volatility, supply chain resilience is a critical focus for businesses worldwide. “The New Normal: Building Resilient Supply Chains in a World of Constant Disruptions,” a podcast hosted by Maersk (OTC: AMKBY), took a deep dive into the myriad factors impacting global trade and how shippers can thrive amid these challenges.

Geopolitics has emerged as a central theme influencing supply chains. During the discussion, James Hookham, director of the Global Shippers Forum, underscored how geopolitical tensions and policy shifts significantly contribute to trade disruptions. He advises shippers, exporters, and importers to brace for continued instability.

“The world just seems to be in a different paradigm at the moment,” Hookham said, highlighting that disruptions are not solely political but also driven by climate change, extreme weather events, and labor disputes.