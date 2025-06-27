Geodis returns solutions aim for streamlined reverse logistics

Geodis has unveiled two innovative returns solutions designed to streamline the increasingly complex world of reverse logistics.

As e-commerce continues its rapid expansion, the volume of product returns has surged, presenting significant challenges for retailers. Geodis’s new offerings, a returns workflow automation module and a returns management module, aim to address these demands by enhancing efficiency and optimizing the entire returns cycle. While best leveraged in tandem, these modules can also function independently, offering flexibility to Geodis’s diverse clientele, the company said in a release.

The returns workflow automation module is a consumer-centric, self-service portal that simplifies the initiation of returns or exchanges. This user-friendly interface allows end consumers to generate return shipping labels, removing the need for direct shipper involvement. This automatic label generation serves as an advanced shipping notice for Geodis, eliminating the manual creation of entries within the warehouse management system. The technology is engineered to improve speed, reduce cycle times, and optimize costs, benefiting both Geodis customers and their end consumers.

Built as a cloud-native solution, this module integrates seamlessly with popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and Magento, providing comprehensive visibility from the moment a return is created through product disposition and refund. Geodis clients can personalize the portal with their own branding, including logos, colors, fonts, and messaging. The highly customizable solution also empowers clients to tailor returns policies to their specific requirements, ensuring consistency in the customer experience. Furthermore, it offers advanced and configurable reporting capabilities, and multilingual support for English, Spanish, and Portuguese, for a localized returns experience for consumers in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.