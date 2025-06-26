FedEx to close 30% of package facilities as network integration ramps up

FedEx Corp. plans to close 30% of its U.S. package distribution facilities within two years under its Network 2.0 consolidation program, which is gaining momentum and expected to contribute toward $200 million in savings this quarter, executives said during an earnings briefing.

In April, the integrated parcel and logistics giant completed the optimization of its parcel operation in Canada. The company is now turning its attention to the U.S. market, where it synthesized 45 U.S. stations in the fiscal year fourth quarter that ended May 31, CEO Raj Subramaniam told analysts Tuesday evening.

Since its founding in the early 1970s, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has operated in a siloed manner, with each business unit running on its own. Management aims to improve the efficiency with which FedEx picks up, transports and delivers packages by integrating the legacy Express and Ground networks, with the ultimate goal of removing surplus capacity and $2 billion in annual costs. The plan is to have a single van deliver parcels to a neighborhood rather than different vans crisscrossing the same area multiple times per day.

In June, Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx blended the operation of 30 stations across 11 local markets and will optimize another 33 stations across nine markets by the end of the month, Subramaniam said. By then, about 2.5 million packages, or 12% of total volume, will flow through consolidated facilities on an average daily basis.