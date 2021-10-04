Breaking: Marten Transport falls victim to possible cyberattack

Wisconsin-based truckload carrier Marten Transport was targeted in an apparent cyberattack that knocked out its operating system around 2:30 p.m. CDT on Sunday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Truck drivers and carriers started receiving messages from logistics personnel working for Marten early Monday, stating that the publicly traded company, (NASDAQ: MRTN), headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin, is unable to send rate confirmations or track loads in its systems.

The company’s phone lines were down as FreightWaves tried to confirm further details with Marten executives on Monday.

Marten Transport has nearly 3,500 power units and 3,100 truck drivers.

This is a developing story.