Brian Dykes named UPS chief financial officer

UPS announced the appointment of Brian Dykes as executive vice president and chief financial officer on Tuesday.

Dykes will begin his new role immediately, according to a news release from the Atlanta-headquartered company. He will also lead UPS’ global finance organization, which includes planning, treasury, tax, financial reporting, financial operations and investor relations.

Dykes, 46, has spent over 25 years at UPS. He most recently served as senior vice president for global finance and planning, a role he began in April 2023. Before that, Dykes worked in positions of increasing responsibility within the company’s finance and accounting, corporate treasury, mergers and acquisitions, business intelligence, and business development functions. He’s worked with UPS both in the U.S. and internationally.

“I am delighted to appoint Brian as our next CFO,” said CEO Carol B. Tomé in the release. “Brian’s experience makes him uniquely qualified. The Board and I are confident that Brian’s financial and business acumen, honed in a variety of strategic leadership roles at UPS during his career, make him the best person to lead our global finance function as we execute on our Better and Bolder strategy to drive shareowner value.”



