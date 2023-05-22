Bulk hauler Trimac makes 2nd acquisition of 2023

Canadian carrier Trimac Transportation announced it has acquired bulk pressurized gas hauler Transport Sylvain Lasalle Inc.

Founded 30 years ago, Transport Sylvain Lasalle carries propane and butane throughout eastern Canada with a fleet of 28 tractors and 30 trailers. The company has authority to load in most propane refineries and terminals in Quebec and Ontario for transportation of product to end users or other distribution sites.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

“This strategic move allows us to expand our reach in eastern Canada, strengthen our service capabilities, and deliver unparalleled service to our customers,” said Trimac President and CEO Matt Faure.

Founder Sylvain Lasalle will remain on board during the transition.

This was the second deal of the year for Trimac, which is expanding its North American footprint of bulk transportation, wash and maintenance facilities. Last month, it acquired trucking and warehousing assets in the U.S. in a deal for AIP Logistics.





Trimac now operates more than 140 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

