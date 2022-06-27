Burris Logistics acquires cold chain provider in latest deal

Honor Foods announced Monday the expansion of its food service distribution network in the western United States through acquisition. The company’s parent, Burris Logistics, acquired Los Angeles-based R.W. Zant, which specializes in the storage and distribution of meats and proteins.

The transaction reportedly closed Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Zant primarily specializes in the redistribution of proteins and dairy brands to food service and retail distributors. Zant’s customer base includes many global brands. Honor Foods represents more than 300 brand-name suppliers of frozen and refrigerated products.

“This acquisition provides both Zant and Honor customers with new product offerings that can streamline their procurement and logistics processes and operations,” Walt Tullis, president of Honor Foods, stated in a news release. “The depth and breadth of core categories like protein, dairy and frozen vegetables & fruits, in addition to traditional value-added food service items, ensures our customers that they are getting the best product selection at the best pricing.”

Zant will continue to be run by its current leadership team, which will report directly to Honor Foods’ Tullis. The deal is expected to expand the service offering of both companies.

Additionally, both companies will have access to cold storage assets and equipment owned by Milford, Delaware-based Burris Logistics. Incremental capacity will be provided by freight broker Trinity Logistics, which merged with Burris in 2019. Trinity has been executing a rollup strategy of its own, adding other 3PLs in the U.S. to its network.

Earlier this year, Burris entered an agreement to sell four distribution centers and the fleet servicing them to longtime customer BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ). Terms of that transaction were not disclosed.

“R.W. Zant is an incredible family business with incredible people and a wonderful culture,” Burris Logistics CEO Donnie Burris said. “As a multigenerational family business ourselves, we look forward to protecting the heritage that is in this business while providing additional growth opportunities for all.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

