Business up in January at ports of Savannah, Brunswick

The Port of Savannah kicked off 2024 with a modest gain in container shipments, moving 428,000 twenty-foot equivalent units in January, a 1.5% year-over-year (y/y) increase from the same month last year.

The port ended calendar-year 2023 with a total of 4.9 million TEUs, a decrease of 16% compared to 2022.

Higher inflation rates and interest rates slowed consumer spending, resulting in higher inventories in warehouses, according to officials for the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA).