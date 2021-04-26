California freight forwarder folds, files Chapter 7 bankruptcy

A California freight forwarder filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy last week, collectively owing transportation and logistics companies more than $884,000.

Dsecargonet Inc., formerly doing business as Global Partners Logistics USA Inc., of Torrance, California, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California on April 20.

In its filing, Dsecargonet, which offered air, sea and ground delivery solutions, lists its assets of up to $50,000 and its liabilities as between $500,000 and $1 million.

The freight forwarder states that it has up to 49 creditors and that no funds will be available for unsecured creditors once it pays administrative fees. It lists Myung Ki Chai as CEO.

Dsecargonet lists two government agencies as having priority unsecured claims for back payroll taxes, including the California Employment Development Department, owed nearly $52,400, and the IRS, owed nearly $44,000.

Among the freight forwarder’s top 20 unsecured creditors are BG Trucking of Calexico, California, owed more than $92,000; Sun City Group of El Paso, Texas, owed $91,150; and FedEx Customs of Memphis, Tennessee, owed nearly $75,000.

FreightWaves reached out to Dsecargonet Inc. for a comment about the closure, but neither the phone number nor the company’s website was working.

A creditors meeting is scheduled for June 3.

Truckers, brokers owed hundreds of thousands after Indiana company’s bankruptcy

Former chief tribal judge sentenced in truck driver ticketing scheme

Road Doctor owner accused of paving way for luxury cars with PPP loan

Click for more articles by FreightWaves’ Clarissa Hawes.