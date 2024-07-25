California Supreme Court upholds AB5 exemption for gig workers

Uber and Lyft drivers in California will continue to be protected from the state’s AB5 independent contractor classification law following a decision by the state’s Supreme Court. The ruling possibly ends a legal battle that has gone on almost since November 2020 when California voters approved Proposition 22, creating the gig drivers’ exemption.

In a unanimous decision, the California Supreme Court ruled that the workers’ compensation provision of Prop 22 were not illegal and the gig driver exemption could remain law. The issues in the case were complex, relating to whether the workers’ comp provision in Prop 22 were illegally enacted given other laws that appeared to give full authority over workers’ compensation to the State Legislature.

Prop 22 established that gig drivers such as those who work for Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) were not covered by the state’s workers’ compensation laws. But as the court recounted, the plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit against Prop 22, which includes the Service Employees International Union, argued that the workers’ compensation provision in Prop 22 “conflicts with … the California Constitution, which vests the Legislature ‘with plenary power, unlimited by any provision of this Constitution, to create, and enforce a complete system of workers’ compensation, by appropriate legislation.’”



