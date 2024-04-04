California trucking company ceases operations after 19 years

A California trucking company has shuttered operations after 19 years of hauling general freight throughout the state.

At the time of its closure Monday, Frank Jauregui Trucking of Fontana, had 32 trucks and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER website.

This is the second Fontana-based carrier to cease operations this week after the formerly family-owned Tony’s Express, a 70-year-old less-than-truckload carrier, closed its doors a year after selling the company to John Ohle in March 2023.

Frank Jauregui, who is listed as the CFO of the intrastate-only company, declined FreightWaves’ request to comment about why the company shut its doors.



