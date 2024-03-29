Jury finds Colorado trucker guilty of vehicular homicide in 2022 crash

A jury in Weld County, Colorado, has found a Colorado truck driver guilty of five counts of vehicular homicide stemming from a 2022 crash that killed a Wyoming family of five that was traveling home from a birthday celebration.

The jury also found Jesus Puebla, 27, of Denver, guilty Wednesday of careless driving, reckless driving, vehicular assault, a commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a CDL.

In June 2022, Puebla, who was driving a 1999 Kenworth T800 straight truck, was involved in a crash near Mead, Colorado, that killed Aaron Godinez, Godinez’s fianceé, Halie Everts, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Aaron Godinez’s parents, Emiliano Godines, 51, and Christina Godines, 47. All lived in Campbell County, Wyoming.

Investigators estimate that Puebla was traveling at 75 mph when he slammed into the 2015 Ford Edge SUV driven by Godinez, who was traveling less than 10 mph because of stopped traffic ahead on Interstate 25.



