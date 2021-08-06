Canada border officers begin job action as slowdown hits trucking

Nearly 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employees began the work-to-rule strike — effectively a collective slowdown — at ports of entry across the country on Friday morning as delays mounted for trucks at some of the busiest border crossings.

Trucks entering Canada faced delays at 11 border crossings ranging from 15 to 90 minutes as of 11:50 a.m., according to the CBSA website. At the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest commercial crossing between the U.S. and Canada, the wait was 90 minutes.

“Commercial traffic should expect long lineups and delays at the border,” the Public Service Alliance of Canada, which represents the CBSA officers along with its Customs and Immigration Union, said in a tweet.

The delays were already costing cross-border trucking companies and owner-operators. They also threatened to disrupt manufacturers’ production lines, particularly in the auto industry.

“Most of us can probably weather this for a few days,” said Marilyn Daniel, chief operating officer of Ontario-based trucking and logistics firm Titanium Transportation Group. “But there’s a ripple effect all through the supply chain. This is a major disruption.”

The job action started at 6 a.m. Friday as talks between the federal government and the unions continued into the morning.

“Our … bargaining team has been at the table all night, and we’re giving them a bit more time to negotiate,” the Public Service Alliance of Canada tweeted. “In the meantime, work-to-rule actions have started across the country.”

The CBSA personnel are seeking an increase in pay in line with other Canadian law enforcement agencies and changes to working conditions. The federal government has said it has already made a fair offer but is committed to continuing negotiations.

“The government is still at the table and will not walk away,” Geneviève Sicard, a spokesperson for the Treasury Board of Canada, the CBSA officers’ employer, said in a statement.

The delays offered an early preview to what likely will hit borders and ports across the country if the labor action continues. The CBSA officers union previously warned that the work-to-rule strike could have a “dramatic impact to Canada’s supply chain.”

CBSA personnel who perform essential duties, including front-line officers, are barred from going on strike. But the definition of essential doesn’t include collection of duties and taxes and maintaining stakeholder relations, according to a federal labor tribunal ruling.

This is a developing story.

