Canada border officers ratify deal for new contract

Canada Border Services Agency officers have overwhelmingly voted to ratify an agreement for a new four-year contract with the Canadian government, their union said on Thursday.

The vote by Public Service Alliance of Canada-Customs and Immigration Union members paves the way for union leaders and the Treasury Board of Canada to sign the contract in the coming weeks.

Over 8,000 CBSA personnel staged a daylong work-rule strike — effectively a slowdown — on Aug. 6. It caused extensive delays for trucks at the Canadian border before union leaders and federal officials reached an agreement.

The new contract includes pay increases and changes to working conditions. However, the four-year deal is backdated to 2018 and will expire in 2022, opening the door for another labor dispute next year.

