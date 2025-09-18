Canada Post makes new contract offer to mail carriers

(UPDATED: 6:15 p.m. ET with CUPW response)

Canada Post on Thursday said it will present a new contract offer to unionized mail carriers in an effort to break a negotiating stalemate that has created uncertainty for users and led to falling mail and parcel volumes.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers declined to immediately drop its limited strike action against delivering marketing mail, which took effect on Friday. Canada Post requested the delivery ban be lifted since Canada Post is now willing to return to the bargaining table. Previously, mail carriers had refused to work overtime in an effort to pressure Canada Post to reach a deal.

The proposal is a response to an Aug. 20 offer from CUPW, which Canada Post rejected as even more restrictive and costly than demands in earlier rounds of negotiations. The parties are scheduled to return to the bargaining table next week. Canada Post said it is finalizing the detailed legal language before sharing its offer with the union.