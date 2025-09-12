Canada Post letter carriers refuse to deliver direct marketing mail

Canada Post mail carriers will stop delivering direct mail flyers on Monday, escalating a work stoppage that is currently limited to overtime hours.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced the partial strike action on Friday in an effort to pressure the company to make concessions in stalemated labor talks that have lasted 18 months. It said it will replace the ban on overtime work with a refusal to carry marketing mail.

Federally mediated bargaining talks resumed in late August for the first time in three months after CUPW members overwhelmingly voted against Canada Post’s “final” offer in an election imposed by the government to test whether the union leadership’s hardline position was shared by workers.

“Canada Post has had our global offers since August 20, and instead of responding, they issued an ultimatum: change our offers or they would walk away, with no commitment to return,” said Jan Simpson, CUPW National President, in a statement. “We’ve been left with no choice but to change our strike activity with the hope that Canada Post finally takes us seriously and returns to the bargaining table.”