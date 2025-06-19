Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


American ShipperBorderlands: CanadaModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMag

Canada Post, rural postmasters agree to new contract

Negotiations with largest union remain stalled

Eric Kulisch
·
The post office in Kaslo, an ancient mining town located on Kootenay Lake in British Columbia, as seen on Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo: Shutterstock/Alexandra.ROSA)

Canada Post said Thursday afternoon that it has reached a collective bargaining agreement with its second largest union, the Canadian Postmasters and Assistants Association (CPAA), after 18 months of negotiations. 

The deal comes as Canada Post remains in a standoff with mail carriers, represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. The Canadian government recently agreed to intervene and force a union vote on Canada Post’s latest proposal, against the objections of union leadership. Tensions have escalated between the postal operator and the CUPW over the same period, culminating with a 32-day strike late last year and the current refusal of mail carriers to work overtime. 

While the postmasters were rarely in the news as they worked on a new contract, the sides required arbitration to reach a deal after talks broke down in December.

The CPAA represents more than 8,500 employees, who are primarily responsible for managing post offices in rural Canada. The CUPW has 55,000 members who work as letter carriers, postal clerks, mail handlers, dispatchers, vehicle mechanics and electronic technicians.


Under the new contract, postmasters will receive an 11% wage increase over three years, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2024. Workers will receive 6% in the first year of the deal. 

The new collective agreement was reached with the help of a government arbitrator.

The Toronto Star reported Thursday that experts don’t believe members of the CUPW will approve Canada Post’s contract offer. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.


Canada Post, mail carriers remain far apart on contract as talks resume

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com