  • ITVI.USA
    16,087.760
    -45.830
    -0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.820
    -0.007
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.480
    0.060
    0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,081.120
    -45.490
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    16,087.760
    -45.830
    -0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.820
    -0.007
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.480
    0.060
    0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,081.120
    -45.490
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
FreightWaves TVNet Zero CarbonNews

Capturing carbon from semi trucks — Net-Zero Carbon

How 1 add-on for trucks can reduce emissions

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, August 30, 2021
Less than a minute

Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

FreightWaves Director of Carbon Intelligence Tyler Cole looks into the technology that can be added on to semi trucks to help capture more pollutants. 

He welcomes Paul Gross, CEO of Remora Carbon, to this episode of Net-Zero Carbon to explain how Remora is funneling new tech into the carbon-capture space. 

The two talk about Gross’ history in the industry and get a deep look at the business case for capturing tailpipe emissions using Remora’s proprietary bolt-on technology.

You can find more Net-Zero Carbon episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, August 30, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.