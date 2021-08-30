Capturing carbon from semi trucks — Net-Zero Carbon

Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

FreightWaves Director of Carbon Intelligence Tyler Cole looks into the technology that can be added on to semi trucks to help capture more pollutants.

He welcomes Paul Gross, CEO of Remora Carbon, to this episode of Net-Zero Carbon to explain how Remora is funneling new tech into the carbon-capture space.

The two talk about Gross’ history in the industry and get a deep look at the business case for capturing tailpipe emissions using Remora’s proprietary bolt-on technology.



