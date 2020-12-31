Career Tracks: DHL Freight and ev Transportation make moves

DHL Freight, a leading road freight provider in Europe, has announced two changes to its leadership team.

Anabela Pires has taken over as CEO for central eastern and southern Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Africa (CESE and AMEA). Thomas Vogel has become the CEO for DHL Freight’s Germany, Austria and Switzerland cluster.

“As a global logistics company with employees in over 220 countries and territories worldwide, diversity is key for us. We are committed to leading by example on this front, which is why we have established the goal of having 30% women in our leadership positions by 2025,” said DHL Freight CEO Uwe Brinks in a statement. “So I am all the more excited to have Anabela joining us on the board with her extensive management experience. We could not have done a better job filling these two positions with Anabela and Thomas to ensure continued, sustainable growth on all levels at DHL Freight.”

Pires has more than 25 years of experience in freight operations. She joined Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2012. She became the manager of DHL Freight’s Maintal, Germany, terminal in 2014 and was promoted to area manager a year later.

Pires succeeds Stefano Arganese, who has a new role as chief transformation officer.

DHL Freight has promoted Thomas Vogel. (Photo: DHL Freight)

Vogel joined Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2014 as head of strategy at Post & Parcel. In 2016 he was named senior vice president of resource management for Post & Parcel Germany before moving to DHL Freight in 2017. Vogel became DHL Freight’s chief operating officer in 2018.

ev Transportation Services

Specialty vehicle manufacturer ev Transportation Services Inc. announced the appointments of Shelley Berkley and Gary Herman to its board of directors.

Berkley served the state of Nevada in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1998 to 2013. Prior to that, she served in the Nevada Legislature from 1990 to 1998. Since 2014, Berkley has served as the CEO and senior provost for Touro University’s Western Division in Nevada.

Herman has managed Strategic Turnaround Equity Partners and its affiliates since 2005. He also has been a managing member of Abacoa Capital Management, a managing partner of Kingshill Group and with Arcadia Securities LLC and Burnham Securities Inc. He also recently worked with Frank Stronach, the founder and chairman of Magna International Ltd., one of the world’s largest OEM suppliers.

David Solomont, evTS founder, chairman and CEO, said Berkley and Herman join the board “at an exciting time as we continue our drive to deliver the 2021 model year FireFly ESV to the marketplace and build deeper relationships with our dealers and fleet customers, fulfilling our purpose of meeting the needs of the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets with our all-electric, lightweight, commercial utility vehicles.”

The Boston-based company said the end-user applications for its vehicles include airports, seaports and last-mile on-demand urban delivery.

Click for more American Shipper/FreightWaves stories by Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills.