Cargojet navigates tariff turbulence, maintains revenue growth 

Cargojet’s core transportation revenue from a domestic Canada overnight network, dedicated contract carriage and charter flights increased 7% year over year in the second quarter amid a rise in U.S.-fueled trade barriers, but management said it is cautiously optimistic it can maintain volumes in the near-to-medium term despite global trade uncertainty.

Transport revenue came in at $148.7 million, with a 14% increase in domestic revenue and 22% growth in charter revenues outpacing a 9.6% decline from aircraft-as-a-service contracts, according to results published Wednesday night. The bundled lease business was down 15% in the first quarter. Cargojet (TSX: CJT) said revenue from its domestic network, which co-loads freight from multiple customers in 16 cities, benefitted from e-commerce and B2B growth, as well as rate escalators in customer contracts.

Reflecting the economic uncertainty from trade tensions with the United States, domestic revenues were down 2.4% from the first quarter. The decline in revenue from leased aircraft with crews was largely due to lower shipment volumes from Europe amid U.S. tariff threats of up to 50%, but trans-atlantic business constitutes a small portion of overall revenue, the airline said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $58.3 million, up 1.4% compared to the same quarter the previous year. Management said its adjusted profit margin of 34% was the result of strong operating efficiencies and cost management as flight hours declined 10%. Cargojet posted a smaller net loss of $2.3 million as it used cash to invest in more freighter aircraft.