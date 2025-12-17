Carrier owner says cheap labor, CDL fraud tilt trucking’s playing field

For more than three years, Steve Troyer says his family-owned trucking company has been forced to compete against carriers using low-cost, non-domiciled CDL drivers — allowing freight to move well below operating costs.

“The last three years have been brutal”,” Troyer said in an interview with FreightWaves, describing a freight market where many loads have consistently moved below operating costs since mid-2022.

Troyer, president of California Midwest Xpress, said downturns are nothing new in trucking, but the current cycle is unprecedented in both its length and severity. For much of the past three and a half years, he said, brokered freight moving more than 500 miles has routinely paid 25 to 75 cents per mile below his company’s operating costs.

“That just can’t go on forever,” Troyer said. “You eventually run out of working capital, you run out of equity in your equipment, and you’re forced to consider taking on debt to finance operations – a gut wrenching decision after years of losses & no clear turnaround in sight.”