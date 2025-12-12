Feds call out New York as ‘worst offender’ of illegal CDLs

A federal audit has found that New York State is routinely issuing unlawful or illegal commercial driver’s licenses – which are valid for up to eight years – to foreign applicants with expired visas or work authorizations.

The audit, conducted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, revealed that 53% of more than 32,000 nondomiciled CDLs issued by the state failed to comply with federal law.

“What we uncovered in New York is not an administrative oversight – it’s a systematically, grossly unacceptable deviation from a federal safety regulation that has been on the books for a long period of time,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs, alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at a press briefing in New York on Friday.

Barrs said FMCSA’s audit found that New York “blindly issues non-domiciled CDLs with an eight-year expiration – long past when drivers should lawfully be in this country,” and also “uncovered numerous examples where New York relied upon expired, lawful-presence documents to issue CDLs.”