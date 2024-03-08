Carriers’ pricing power slipping amid continued Red Sea conflict

The first fatal Houthi attack on a commercial vessel happened earlier this week, claiming three lives. The attacks in the Red Sea have created diversion around the Cape of Good Hope across all of the major container shipping companies, as they opt for the safety of crews and cargo at the expense of shorter transit times.

The result of the diversion has been a surge in global container spot rates of over 200% in a matter of weeks. Rates have reached levels well in excess of what was experienced through the vast majority of 2023. Much of the initial surge, like with the COVID-19 pandemic, was created by the uncertainty of the attacks, both in duration of the conflict as well as severity. As container ships were rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, transit times ballooned, adding upward of two weeks to transits.

From China to the Netherlands, connecting the major Asian ports to the Port of Rotterdam, the largest port in Europe, transit times have increased by 4.27 days or 10% compared to the same time last year, according to FreightWaves SONAR Container Atlas. While that is a fairly sizable increase, the bigger increase comes from the project44 Ocean Port Pair Delays, which are up 2.54 days compared to the same period last year at 9.5 days. The combination of the two — scheduled transit times of 37.7 days and delays adding 9.5 days — equates to a total transit time of 47.2 days. In comparison, during the week of Oct. 16, scheduled transit times were 32.85 days and delays were just over one day, bringing total transit times to just under 34 days. Total transit times from China to the Netherlands have increased by 39% since the early stages of the Red Sea conflicts.

What does that have to do with ocean spot rates?



