Carriers with mainly medium-size trucks want out from under FMCSA oversight

WASHINGTON — Small businesses are unfairly burdened by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration due to the agency’s oversight of medium-size trucks, a group representing such carriers has told the agency.

In comments filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a nonprofit group that advocates for policies supporting small companies, asserted that FMCSA specializes in regulating long-distance trucking, a sector in which relatively few small business owners are involved.

“Small business owners who own one or two medium trucks are wrapped up in a regulatory regime designed for long-distance trucking,” NFIB stated.

“Many of NFIB’s members use medium trucks for short-range deliveries, hauling tools and materials to and from worksites. Regulating medium trucks as commercial motor vehicles currently places a significant and unnecessary regulatory burden on small businesses.”

DOT can ease that burden, NFIB argues, by changing the definition of “commercial motor vehicle” as part of the Trump administration’s effort to eliminate what it considers to be duplicative and unnecessary regulations. The deadline for submitting suggestions and comments towards that effort is Monday.