Sign In Newsletters Contact Us

Check CallNewsNewsletters

Check Call: Tariffs pushed again

In this edition: breaking down the new deadline for tariffs and expansion into Mexico

Mary O'Connell
·
Tariffs paused till August. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Key Takeaways:

  • Reciprocal tariffs, initially scheduled for July 9th, have been postponed to August 1st, except for those concerning China.
  • President Trump announced new tariff rates ranging from 25% to 40% for several countries, threatening higher rates if those countries retaliate.
  • These tariffs apply to 14 countries, with Japan and South Korea accounting for a significant portion of the $465 billion in goods imported from these nations last year.
  • The uncertainty surrounding these tariffs is causing shippers, carriers, and brokers to adopt a more cautious approach to importing goods.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
(GIF: GIPHY)

July 9 was supposed to be the day that reciprocal tariffs went into effect. The tariffs announced on Liberation Day were put on a 90-day hold shortly after being announced. The original tariffs ranged anywhere from 10%-145% depending on the trading partner. 

Monday President Trump signed an executive action Monday to extend the date for all “reciprocal” tariffs, with the exception of China, to August 1. Trump sent letters to some of the U.S. trading partners. The letters specify new “reciprocal” tariff rates that are higher or lower compared to April levels.

The letters detail new tariff levels, ranging from 25% to as high as 40%, for countries including Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Japan. The tariffs will take effect unless bilateral trade agreements are finalized before the August deadline. Some countries, such as Canada, are in ongoing negotiations, while others (like China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom) have already reached deals and avoided steeper penalties. For example, the U.S.-China agreement capped American tariffs at 55%, while Chinese tariffs were limited to 10%.

In all 14 letters, Trump threatened to raise tariffs even higher than the specified rates if a country retaliated against the United States with tariffs of its own. Trump said these rates would be “separate from all Sectoral Tariffs,” meaning, for instance, the new tariff won’t be stacked on top of the current auto tariff of 25%, the White House confirmed. That would apply to any future sector-specific tariffs, too, a White House official said.

Collectively, the US bought $465 billion worth of goods last year from the 14 countries that received letters on Monday, according to US Commerce Department figures. Japan and South Korea, America’s sixth- and seventh-largest trading partners, accounted for 60% of that, shipping a total of $280 billion worth of goods to the US last year.

The whiplash of this effect has led shippers, carriers, and brokers to operate on a more conservative approach as it becomes a race to see if products can be imported before tariffs go into effect again. 

Get the full edition to your inbox every Tuesday by subscribing below.

Mary O'Connell

Former pricing analyst, supply chain planner, and broker/dispatcher turned creator of the newsletter and podcast Check Call. Which gives insights into the world around 3PLs and Freight brokers. She will talk your ear off about anything and everything if you let her. Expertise in operations, LTL pricing and procurement, flatbed operations, dry van, tracking and tracing, reality tv shows and how to turn a stranger into your new best friend.