Check Call with David Cook: Private fleet show

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and David Cook, director of sales for CPC Logistics, sit down to talk about driver retention, navigating private fleets and what drivers like from ideal customers.

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of the Federal Aviation Administration’s request for information regarding shipping COVID-19 vaccines on aircraft. Due to the extremely cold nature of the vaccine transportation (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit), the FAA is looking for best practices it can implement to safely transport these vaccines.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

