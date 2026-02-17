Chicago steals crown for worst freight bottleneck

For the first time in nearly a decade, a new location has solidified its place at the top of America’s worst freight bottleneck: the I-294 at I-290/I-88 interchange in the western suburbs of Chicago.

Located approximately 15 miles west of the city’s downtown, the bottleneck was ranked second in the 2025 survey but has now surpassed the perennial top chokepoint at I-95 and SR4 in Fort Lee, New Jersey, which dropped to number two. Rounding out the top three is the I-285 at I-85 North interchange in Atlanta.

The latest annual bottleneck report from the American Transportation Research Institute paints a sobering picture for the U.S. supply chain, revealing that traffic congestion at the nation’s most critical freight nodes is intensifying, threatening the efficiency of truck-borne freight.

The latest analysis shows average peak-hour truck speed across bottlenecks has dropped to 33.2 mph, a 2.8% decrease year-over-year. Among the top 10 locations, average rush hour truck speeds were 29.6 mph, down slightly from 29.7 mph among the top 10 locations last year.