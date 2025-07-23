Feds axe truck speed limiter mandate citing data gaps

WASHINGTON — Proposals that would have limited speeds for large trucks to as low as 60 mph lacked enough safety and economic data to justify moving forward, according to federal regulators.

FMCSA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, acting on a directive issued by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in June, canceled the two proposed rulemakings: the first issued 2016 under the Obama administration – by request from the American Trucking Associations, Schneider National, and others – and a followup proposal issued in 2022 under the Biden administration.

The rule would have applied to trucks with a gross weight of over 26,000 lbs.

“In light of significant policy and safety concerns and continued data gaps that create considerable uncertainty about the estimated costs, benefits, and other impacts of the proposed rule, FMCSA and NHTSA have decided to withdraw the proposal,” the agencies stated in notices posted on Wednesday.