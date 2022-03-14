Container ship runs aground in Chesapeake Bay
Ever Forward sailed from Port of Baltimore on Sunday
The Coast Guard said Monday it is coordinating efforts with the Maryland Department of the Environment to refloat a 1,095-foot container ship that ran aground in Chesapeake Bay on Sunday after departing from the Port of Baltimore.
The Coast Guard said its Maryland-National Capital Region sector received the initial report from the Ever Forward at 9 p.m. Sunday that it had grounded near Craighill Channel. According to initial reports, there were no injuries or indications of pollution or damage to the vessel as a result of the grounding.
The Ever Forward is not obstructing the navigational channel but vessels operating in the vicinity are being required to follow one-way traffic and transit at a reduced speed, the Coast Guard said.
According to MarineTraffic, the Ever Forward was en route to Norfolk, Virginia. The container ship was built in 2020 and has a carrying capacity of 11,850 twenty-foot equivalent units. VesselFinder data shows the Ever Forward called Colon, Panama, on Feb. 27, Savannah, Georgia, on March 4 and the Port of Baltimore on Saturday.
Click here for more American Shipper/FreightWaves stories by Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills.
