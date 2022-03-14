Container ship runs aground in Chesapeake Bay

The Coast Guard said Monday it is coordinating efforts with the Maryland Department of the Environment to refloat a 1,095-foot container ship that ran aground in Chesapeake Bay on Sunday after departing from the Port of Baltimore.

The Coast Guard said its Maryland-National Capital Region sector received the initial report from the Ever Forward at 9 p.m. Sunday that it had grounded near Craighill Channel. According to initial reports, there were no injuries or indications of pollution or damage to the vessel as a result of the grounding.

The Ever Forward is not obstructing the navigational channel but vessels operating in the vicinity are being required to follow one-way traffic and transit at a reduced speed, the Coast Guard said.

According to MarineTraffic, the Ever Forward was en route to Norfolk, Virginia. The container ship was built in 2020 and has a carrying capacity of 11,850 twenty-foot equivalent units. VesselFinder data shows the Ever Forward called Colon, Panama, on Feb. 27, Savannah, Georgia, on March 4 and the Port of Baltimore on Saturday.

Car carrier — and Bentleys, Porsches and Lamborghinis — sinks

Chief officer’s ballast level error blamed for Golden Ray capsizing

Ever Given containers finally being offloaded at Port of Rotterdam

Click here for more American Shipper/FreightWaves stories by Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills.