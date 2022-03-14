  • ITVI.USA
American ShipperContainerMaritimeNewsTop Stories

Container ship runs aground in Chesapeake Bay

Ever Forward sailed from Port of Baltimore on Sunday

Photo of Kim Link-Wills, Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills, Senior EditorMonday, March 14, 2022
1 minute read
A Coast Guard crew monitors the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in Chesapeake Bay Sunday. (Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard said Monday it is coordinating efforts with the Maryland Department of the Environment to refloat a 1,095-foot container ship that ran aground in Chesapeake Bay on Sunday after departing from the Port of Baltimore.

The Coast Guard said its Maryland-National Capital Region sector received the initial report from the Ever Forward at 9 p.m. Sunday that it had grounded near Craighill Channel. According to initial reports, there were no injuries or indications of pollution or damage to the vessel as a result of the grounding. 

The Ever Forward is not obstructing the navigational channel but vessels operating in the vicinity are being required to follow one-way traffic and transit at a reduced speed, the Coast Guard said. 

According to MarineTraffic, the Ever Forward was en route to Norfolk, Virginia. The container ship was built in 2020 and has a carrying capacity of 11,850 twenty-foot equivalent units. VesselFinder data shows the Ever Forward called Colon, Panama, on Feb. 27, Savannah, Georgia, on March 4 and the Port of Baltimore on Saturday. 

Car carrier — and Bentleys, Porsches and Lamborghinis — sinks

Chief officer’s ballast level error blamed for Golden Ray capsizing

Ever Given containers finally being offloaded at Port of Rotterdam

Click here for more American Shipper/FreightWaves stories by Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills.

Photo of Kim Link-Wills, Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills, Senior EditorMonday, March 14, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Kim Link-Wills, Senior Editor

Kim Link-Wills, Senior Editor

Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills has written about everything from agriculture as a reporter for Illinois Agri-News to zoology as editor of the Georgia Tech Alumni Magazine. Her work has garnered awards from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education, the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Magazine Association of the Southeast. Prior to serving as managing editor of American Shipper, Kim spent more than four years with XPO Logistics.