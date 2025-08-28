Convenience store giant Wawa offers parking at new travel centers, but no showers

There’s a new company entrant into the truck stop/travel center business with deep pockets, which means there’s a new supplier of truck parking: Wawa.

The mostly mid-Atlantic convenience store chain, whose fans can be almost obsessive about the business, opened its first travel center Wednesday in Hope Mills, North Carolina. While North Carolina is not seen as the heart of Wawa country, which is more likely to be thought of as Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey, Privately-owned Wawa said in a prepared statement announcing the Hope Mills travel center that it is the company’s 15th store in the Tar Heel State.

Despite that limited footprint relative to its larger areas, Wawa decided that is where it would establish its first travel center that will have features servicing truck drivers.