Convoy expands partnership with MercuryGate aimed at load coverage

Digital freight network Convoy announced Thursday an expanded partnership with MercuryGate International aimed at helping freight brokers control costs and expand their trucking capacity networks.

The expanded agreement gives MercuryGate customers access to Convoy’s Convoy for Brokers offering, which enables freight brokers to leverage Convoy’s carrier network to cover their loads.

“With today’s announcement, we’re making it easier for MercuryGate’s broker community to source elastic capacity from our carrier network and make the brokering process more efficient,” Brooks McMahon, Convoy’s chief business development officer, said in a statement.

Through the agreement, freight brokers will now be able to post loads to Convoy’s marketplace to view bids and secure capacity. Once loads are posted, Convoy automates pricing, load matching, carrier safety and compliance checks, appointment scheduling, GPS tracking, document management, and carrier payment.

Seattle-based Convoy launched its Convoy for Brokers app in November. Convoy said there are more than 400,000 connected trucks on its platform.

Jeffrey Varon, MercuryGate’s chief strategy officer, said the expanded partnership will provide the company’s freight brokerage customers with more tools.

Cary, North Carolina-based MercuryGate is a software company that offers transportation management systems to shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers.

“MercuryGate is always looking for ways to provide our customers with more transportation capacity and real-time competitive rates,” said Jeffrey Varon, MercuryGate’s chief strategy officer. “We know that for them to grow sustainably, they need to digitize and automate manual processes across their business.”

